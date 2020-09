Meet Justin Clark, Trump's Deputy Campaign Manager And Senior Counsel Justin Clark is the Trump campaign lawyer who got his first taste of politics as part of Al Gore's Democratic campaign for president in 2000, when the Supreme Court settled a fight over counting ballots.

Meet Justin Clark, Trump's Deputy Campaign Manager And Senior Counsel Meet Justin Clark, Trump's Deputy Campaign Manager And Senior Counsel Meet Justin Clark, Trump's Deputy Campaign Manager And Senior Counsel Audio will be available later today. Justin Clark is the Trump campaign lawyer who got his first taste of politics as part of Al Gore's Democratic campaign for president in 2000, when the Supreme Court settled a fight over counting ballots. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor