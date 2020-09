Ohio's Ballot Drop Box Limits Leads To Allegations Of Voter Suppression With concerns over the Postal Service's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time, drop boxes are the rage. Ohio limits the boxes to one per county — even in counties with millions of residents.

Ohio's Ballot Drop Box Limits Leads To Allegations Of Voter Suppression

With concerns over the Postal Service's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time, drop boxes are the rage. Ohio limits the boxes to one per county — even in counties with millions of residents.