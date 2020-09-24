Bowen Yang on 'SNL' and Diversity

Like he says in the clip above, Bowen Yang did not find producing Saturday Night Live skits at home easy. The new SNL season starts this Saturday, and Yang is looking forward to being back in studio with the full cast and crew and some serious COVID-19 safety precautions.

In this episode, Sam Sanders chats with Yang about becoming the first Chinese American cast member on Saturday Night Live, what it was like to do the show during a pandemic, and why Adele Dazeem is the number one moment in the history of culture.

Hear more from Bowen Yang in this week's podcast episode or watch the extended interview on YouTube.