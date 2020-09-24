Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin On Hope & Suffering : Fresh Air Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the young, charismatic conductor of the Metropolitan Opera and Philadelphia Orchestra, talks about Verdi's "Requiem." He chose the piece for his inaugural performance as music director of the orchestra in Philadelphia. We'll talk about how Verdi communicates suffering and hope through music, the piece's meaning in Yannick's own life, and how music has helped him find a sense of connection during the pandemic.



And John Powers reviews the new Apple TV+ series 'Tehran,' about a female Israeli spy sent undercover to Iran.