Questions On Pregnancy During The Pandemic Answered NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory Healthcare, about the effects of the coronavirus on pregnant women.

Questions On Pregnancy During The Pandemic Answered Health Questions On Pregnancy During The Pandemic Answered Questions On Pregnancy During The Pandemic Answered Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory Healthcare, about the effects of the coronavirus on pregnant women. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor