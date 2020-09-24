Supreme Court Misconceptions

toggle caption Fred Schilling/AP

When the biggest news stories happen all at once, it's easy to miss what each of them really means.

Since Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week, there have been many questions about who will replace her and what it means for the future of the court. Sam talks to Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern about the Supreme Court's history and what recent discussions get wrong about it.

Then, Democrats and progressives brought in massive fundraising dollars in the days after Justice Ginsburg's death. Sam chats with Julie Bykowicz, national political reporter for the Wall Street Journal, about what all that money means and what it can do.

Finally, Sam talks to Tina Vasquez, senior reporter at Prism, about the forced sterilization of immigrants in a Georgia detention center and why it's important to see the bigger picture when it comes to reporting.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.