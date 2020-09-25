Debbie Millman: Why Does Design Matter?

About The Episode

For Debbie Millman, host of the podcast Design Matters, design is everywhere. She joins host Manoush Zomorodi to explore ideas and curate talks about the role of design in our lives.

About Debbie Millman

Designer, author, artist and educator Debbie Millman hosts the podcast Design Matters. Over the past 15 years she has interviewed hundreds of artists and thought leaders—from performance artist Marina Abramović to psychologist Steven Pinker.

Millman is the author of six books, including two collections of interviews that explore how design impacts our lives: How to Think Like a Great Graphic Designer and Brand Thinking and Other Noble Pursuits. She is currently working on an illustrated book for HarperCollins titled Why Design Matters. Millman is president emeritus of the American Institute of Graphic Arts, one of only five women to hold the position in the organization's 100-year history, and she was previously president of Sterling Brands where she worked on the logo and brand identity for Burger King, Hershey's, Haagen Dazs, and Star Wars, among others.In 2009, she founded the Masters in Branding Program at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

Featured Speakers

Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science Of Happiness

Harvard psychologist Dan Gilbert challenges the idea that we can only be happy if we get what we want. He says our "psychological immune system" allows us to manufacture our own happiness.

Marian Bantjes: Intricate Beauty By Design

Marian Bantjes says, in the graphic design world, throwing your individuality into a project is considered heresy. She explains how she built her career by doing just that.