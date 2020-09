Kim Jong Un Apologizes For Shooting Death Of South Korean Official North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he is sorry for the shooting death of a South Korean official. The statement should cool tensions between the two Koreas, leaving room for future diplomacy.

Kim Jong Un Apologizes For Shooting Death Of South Korean Official Asia Kim Jong Un Apologizes For Shooting Death Of South Korean Official Kim Jong Un Apologizes For Shooting Death Of South Korean Official Audio will be available later today. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he is sorry for the shooting death of a South Korean official. The statement should cool tensions between the two Koreas, leaving room for future diplomacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor