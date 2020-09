COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens Homeless Veterans Homelessness among veterans has dropped by about half in the past decade. Now there's concern that some of that progress could unravel, with the effects of the pandemic and economic crash.

COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens Homeless Veterans Health COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens Homeless Veterans Homelessness among veterans has dropped by about half in the past decade. Now there's concern that some of that progress could unravel, with the effects of the pandemic and economic crash. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor