Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem Listen · 48:27 48:27 Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem 48:27 Fresh Air Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem Listen · 48:27 48:27 The new drama 'The Glorias' is based on the feminist activist's memoir 'My Life on the Road,' and follows Steinem from ages 20 to 40. Steinem spoke with Terry Gross in 2015 about her unique childhood, the illegal abortion she had when she was 22, and how aging has been liberating. We'll also hear an excerpt of her 1987 interview, about the 15th anniversary of 'Ms.' magazine, the feminist publication which she co-founded.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the fourth season of 'Fargo,' starring Chris Rock.