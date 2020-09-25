Best Of: Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin / Inside Trump's Businesses : Fresh Air Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor of the Metropolitan Opera and Philadelphia Orchestra, talks about Verdi's "Requiem." He'll talk about how Verdi communicates suffering and hope through music, and how music has helped him find a sense of connection during the pandemic.



Ken Tucker reviews a new EP from singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, one of the few Black women recording country music hits.



Also, we'll talk about Donald Trump's finances with 'Forbes' senior editor Dan Alexander. His new book is 'White House Inc: How Donald Trump Turned the Presidency into a Business.'