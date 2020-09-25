How I Built Resilience: John Zimmer of Lyft
NPR
This year has brought unexpected challenges to Lyft, starting with a 75 percent drop in rideshares at the beginning of the pandemic.
But co-founder John Zimmer says ride-hailing is returning, and the company is continuing to diversify with car, scooter, and bike rentals.
John also answers questions about whether app-based drivers should be thought of as part-time employees or independent contractors.
These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.