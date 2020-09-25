Accessibility links
Health-Ade Kombucha: Daina Trout : How I Built This with Guy Raz In 2012, Daina Trout, her husband Justin, and her best friend Vanessa Dew were sitting around a kitchen table spit-balling possible business ideas. Their biggest contender seemed to be a natural product to treat hair loss. Turns out, it's harder than they thought to make one, so they landed on something completely different: a brand of homemade kombucha they called Health-Ade. After nine months of brewing kombucha in their kitchen and selling it at local farmer's markets, the three co-founders quit their jobs to pursue Health-Ade full time. Seven years later, Health-Ade brews 120,000 bottles of Kombucha every day, and earns close to $200 million in annual revenue.

Health-Ade Kombucha: Daina Trout

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Daina Trout is the CEO and co-founder of Health-Ade.
