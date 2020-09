Educators Share Their Thoughts On Teaching During The Pandemic From socially distanced in-person classes to virtual-only school and everything in between, this semester looks different. Teachers from around the country talk about how they're adjusting.

Educators Share Their Thoughts On Teaching During The Pandemic Education Educators Share Their Thoughts On Teaching During The Pandemic Educators Share Their Thoughts On Teaching During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. From socially distanced in-person classes to virtual-only school and everything in between, this semester looks different. Teachers from around the country talk about how they're adjusting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor