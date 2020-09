Mourners Share What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Meant To Them Thousands of mourners paid their respects this week to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. NPR asked what drew them and what the late Supreme Court justice meant to them personally.

Mourners Share What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Meant To Them National Mourners Share What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Meant To Them Mourners Share What Ruth Bader Ginsburg Meant To Them Audio will be available later today. Thousands of mourners paid their respects this week to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. NPR asked what drew them and what the late Supreme Court justice meant to them personally. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor