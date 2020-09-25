Accessibility links
Sell Me Your Climate Bombs : Planet Money There are tanks all over the U.S. that are like little climate change time bombs, ticking away. Today on the show, getting to them before they go off. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Sell Me Your Climate Bombs

Refrigerant cylinders are at risk of corroding and releasing potent greenhouse gases.

Rusted out cylinder. Refrigerant cylinders are at risk of corroding and releasing potent greenhouse gases.

There's this greenhouse gas out there that has up to 10,000 times the warming effect of regular old carbon dioxide. There are tanks of this stuff lurking in garages and sheds all over the country. And the tanks are rusting. Which is a big problem. Because when these tanks rust, the gas can leak out into the atmosphere.

Today on the show, a mission to rid the world of one of the worst greenhouse gases, one remote pick-up at a time.

Music: "I'm Not Goin Down," "Doctor Dizzy," and "Let's Start A Movement."

