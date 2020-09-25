Sell Me Your Climate Bombs

There's this greenhouse gas out there that has up to 10,000 times the warming effect of regular old carbon dioxide. There are tanks of this stuff lurking in garages and sheds all over the country. And the tanks are rusting. Which is a big problem. Because when these tanks rust, the gas can leak out into the atmosphere.

Today on the show, a mission to rid the world of one of the worst greenhouse gases, one remote pick-up at a time.

