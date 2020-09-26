Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Dulce, a national park in Thailand has a great new idea for a souvenir for visitors. After visitors leave, the park will ship what to your house?

DULCE SLOAN: A plant?

SAGAL: Not a plant. No. They don't want you to leave it there. That's why they're sending it to you.

SLOAN: Plastic bottles.

SAGAL: Close enough - all the garbage...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...You left behind.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: They will mail - litter is a huge problem for national parks, apparently, all over the world. Here in America, of course, we just pile up the trash and put it on "Dancing With The Stars." But one park in Thailand has come up with the perfect solution. Because all guests need to register at the park with their name and address, rangers can just collect the trash and mail it back to them.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: Who's the narc?

SLOAN: How do you know that's my trash?

BOOSTER: Yeah. Who's the narc? Who's sneaking around the camp? Wouldn't it be easier to just see someone drop a piece of trash and go up and tell them, hey, pick that up rather than sort of...

SLOAN: Yeah.

BOOSTER: ...Mark it down and then go and collect it later to ship? That's postage.

SLOAN: You're right.

ALONZO BODDEN: And this is why I have always maintained camping is the most ridiculous vacation there is. Why would you work all year, then go out in the woods and pretend to be homeless? Why would you do that?

SLOAN: People spent a long time inventing inside.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OUT OF THE WOODS")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) And I remember thinking, are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods yet? Are we out of the woods? Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet? Are we in the clear yet?

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists outstay their welcome in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

