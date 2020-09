Black Health Care Professionals Help Black Communities Battle Pandemic Frustrated by COVID-19's disproportionate impact on Black communities, Black doctors came together to launch their own outreach group, bringing testing and care into Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Black Health Care Professionals Help Black Communities Battle Pandemic

Frustrated by COVID-19's disproportionate impact on Black communities, Black doctors came together to launch their own outreach group, bringing testing and care into Philadelphia neighborhoods.