6 Months Into The Pandemic, What Feels Safe To You? What Are You Unsure About? The Consider This team wants to know how you're making decisions six months into the pandemic. What are you comfortable doing? What are you still unsure about?
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Depending on where you live, restaurants may be open for in-person dining outside or inside. Are you comfortable going out to eat, or are you still holding off? What questions do you have about what activities are safe?

Depending on where you live, restaurants may be open for in-person dining outside or inside. Are you comfortable going out to eat, or are you still holding off? What questions do you have about what activities are safe?

The coronavirus pandemic has changed people's behavior, and what you're comfortable doing now may be different from what you were comfortable doing back in March. The Consider This team wants to know what questions you have about what activities are safe to participate in.

Are you trying to decide if it's safe to eat at restaurants? Maybe you're trying to plan a trip out of state or figure out the best way to see some of your friends. Or maybe you're trying to figure out what precautions you need to be taking in your household. Let us know what questions you have, and we'll answer some of them in an episode.

Share your answers in the form below, and an NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming episode. If you'd like to share your answer as a voice memo, you can record and upload it below or email it to considerthis@npr.org.

