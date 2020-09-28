All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It's been 20 years since N'Sync topped the Billboard charts—and now, K-pop's BTS is the one ruling the roost. Their hits are dynamite, but what makes boy bands beautiful?



People love boy bands (darling, ain't no lie) but...why, why, why?

We host a digital get down with Maria Sherman, author of "Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS," and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs (including our ongoing coverage of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett) on our website.