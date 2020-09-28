Accessibility links
All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands : 1A What makes a boy band? Researcher Maria Sherman says generally, "they're young, they're cute, they don't have facial hair but their hair is a big deal."

But there's a lot more to boy bands than that.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs (including our ongoing coverage of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett) on our website.

And want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands

Listen · 36:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/917769706/917828464" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands

1A

All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands

All That Matters Is That You Get Hyped: The Enduring Power Of Boy Bands

Listen · 36:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/917769706/917828464" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of the boy band BTS appear onstage. BTS has the number one single in the U.S. right now with "Dynamite." Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia hide caption

toggle caption
Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of the boy band BTS appear onstage. BTS has the number one single in the U.S. right now with "Dynamite."

Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

It's been 20 years since N'Sync topped the Billboard charts—and now, K-pop's BTS is the one ruling the roost. Their hits are dynamite, but what makes boy bands beautiful?

People love boy bands (darling, ain't no lie) but...why, why, why?

We host a digital get down with Maria Sherman, author of "Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS," and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs (including our ongoing coverage of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett) on our website.