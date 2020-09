Debate Preview: Best Chance To Still Persuade The Persuadable Tomorrow's debate may be President Trump's best chance to change the course of the campaign against Joe Biden. For Biden, it's a chance to dispel doubts voters may have about him and solidify a lead.

Debate Preview: Best Chance To Still Persuade The Persuadable Elections Debate Preview: Best Chance To Still Persuade The Persuadable Debate Preview: Best Chance To Still Persuade The Persuadable Audio will be available later today. Tomorrow's debate may be President Trump's best chance to change the course of the campaign against Joe Biden. For Biden, it's a chance to dispel doubts voters may have about him and solidify a lead. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor