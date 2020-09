Kennedy Center Hosts First In-Person Concert Since Lockdown After closing its doors in March and laying off hundreds of workers, the Kennedy Center held its first concert Saturday night (9/26). Renee Fleming and Vanessa Williams performed for an audience of about 40 people. NPR's Elizabeth Blair was there.

