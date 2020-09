Grassroots Effort Fights Food Insecurity With Free Food Refrigerators The pandemic has prompted the growth of free food community refrigerators, or freedges, in neighborhoods from New York to Los Angeles. Some wonder if the movement will prove sustainable long-term.

Grassroots Effort Fights Food Insecurity With Free Food Refrigerators Economy Grassroots Effort Fights Food Insecurity With Free Food Refrigerators Grassroots Effort Fights Food Insecurity With Free Food Refrigerators Audio will be available later today. The pandemic has prompted the growth of free food community refrigerators, or freedges, in neighborhoods from New York to Los Angeles. Some wonder if the movement will prove sustainable long-term. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor