California's Wine Region Is Threatened By 'Explosive Growth' Wildfire Evacuations are expanding as a major fire in Northern California is threatening wine country including the city of Santa Rosa. That city was badly damaged just three years ago by another wildfire.

California's Wine Region Is Threatened By 'Explosive Growth' Wildfire National California's Wine Region Is Threatened By 'Explosive Growth' Wildfire California's Wine Region Is Threatened By 'Explosive Growth' Wildfire Audio will be available later today. Evacuations are expanding as a major fire in Northern California is threatening wine country including the city of Santa Rosa. That city was badly damaged just three years ago by another wildfire. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor