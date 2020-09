Young Overachiever Might Make You Feel Like An Underachiever Ian Taylor Schlitz, 14, started taking college classes at the age of 12. He just got his associate degree from Tarrant County College in Texas. Ian's older sister was accepted into college at age 9.

