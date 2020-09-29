The State Of The Census

The census is up against a lot this year. Wildfires in the West, hurricanes in the South, and a pandemic everywhere add even more challenges to getting an accurate count of every person in the country.

Plus, the Trump administration announced its plans for the census to conclude at the end of September — a month early.

That decision was overturned by a federal judge last Thursday, but the administration has already appealed. And now, what day the census is supposed to end remains unclear.

What does all this mean? What do we stand to gain or lose in a census?

We were joined by Kristen Clarke, Terri Ann Lowenthal, Michael Macagnone, and Rosemary Soto to discuss these questions, and more.

