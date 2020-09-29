Accessibility links
The State Of The Census : 1A "After learning the effect that an undercount has on my community, it just really opened my eyes. Everything about the resources that are available to my community is determined by census data," says Rosemary Soto, who leads the census committee in Monterey, California.

The State Of The Census

1A

A man wearing a facemask walks past a sign encouraging people to complete the 2020 US Census, in Los Angeles, California amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A man wearing a facemask walks past a sign encouraging people to complete the 2020 US Census, in Los Angeles, California amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The census is up against a lot this year. Wildfires in the West, hurricanes in the South, and a pandemic everywhere add even more challenges to getting an accurate count of every person in the country.

Plus, the Trump administration announced its plans for the census to conclude at the end of September — a month early.

That decision was overturned by a federal judge last Thursday, but the administration has already appealed. And now, what day the census is supposed to end remains unclear.

What does all this mean? What do we stand to gain or lose in a census?

We were joined by Kristen Clarke, Terri Ann Lowenthal, Michael Macagnone, and Rosemary Soto to discuss these questions, and more.

