Wildfires Damage California's Wineries For the second time in three years, Santa Rosa, Calif., residents are fleeing wildfires. Dry conditions and high temperatures are complicating firefighting efforts.

Wildfires Damage California's Wineries National Wildfires Damage California's Wineries Wildfires Damage California's Wineries Audio will be available later today. For the second time in three years, Santa Rosa, Calif., residents are fleeing wildfires. Dry conditions and high temperatures are complicating firefighting efforts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor