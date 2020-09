California Governor Signs A Bill To Allow State To Develop Generic Drugs California will be the first state to create its own line of generic drugs to cope with high drug prices. A new law lets the state outsource manufacturing but control pricing and distribution.

California Governor Signs A Bill To Allow State To Develop Generic Drugs National California Governor Signs A Bill To Allow State To Develop Generic Drugs California Governor Signs A Bill To Allow State To Develop Generic Drugs Audio will be available later today. California will be the first state to create its own line of generic drugs to cope with high drug prices. A new law lets the state outsource manufacturing but control pricing and distribution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor