Oregon District Offers Online Learning After Wildfires Postpone School An Oregon school district hit by wildfires scrambles to create some normalcy and hold classes online. It's unclear how many families can participate since many of them have been displaced.

Oregon District Offers Online Learning After Wildfires Postpone School Education Oregon District Offers Online Learning After Wildfires Postpone School Oregon District Offers Online Learning After Wildfires Postpone School Audio will be available later today. An Oregon school district hit by wildfires scrambles to create some normalcy and hold classes online. It's unclear how many families can participate since many of them have been displaced. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor