What's Pale Orange And Nearly A Ton Of Halloween Fun?

Utah farmer Mohamed Sadiq's enormous pumpkin weighed in at 1,825 pounds — the second largest ever grown in the state. His entry took first prize at the 16th annual Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers' event.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what's pale orange and nearly a ton of Halloween fun? Utah farmer's Mohamed Sadiq enormous pumpkin, that's what. The gigantic gourd weighed in at 1,825 pounds, the second-largest ever grown in the state. Sadiq's entry took first at the 16th annual Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers event in Lehi. Just imagine scooping out those guts, carving a face and - God, how many candles would it take to light up that? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.