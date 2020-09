Trump Administration Brings Federal Charges Against Portland Protesters In Oregon, the U.S. Department of Justice is stepping up its response to protests in Portland. Police say they need help investigating crimes committed during racial justice protests.

Trump Administration Brings Federal Charges Against Portland Protesters National Trump Administration Brings Federal Charges Against Portland Protesters Trump Administration Brings Federal Charges Against Portland Protesters Audio will be available later today. In Oregon, the U.S. Department of Justice is stepping up its response to protests in Portland. Police say they need help investigating crimes committed during racial justice protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor