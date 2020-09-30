Filmmaker Faces Her Dad's Mortality In 'Dick Johnson Is Dead' : Fresh Air After Kirsten Johnson's dad started showing signs of dementia, she had a hard time accepting that his death was getting closer. Her new Netflix documentary, 'Dick Johnson is Dead,' enacts his death from a series of imagined accidents. Johnson has been the cinematographer for over 50 documentaries, including 'Citizenfour.' We'll also talk about her 2016 film 'Cameraperson,' which she's described as a memoir. She spoke with 'Fresh Air' producer Sam Briger.



Also, Justin Chang reviews 'The Forty Year-Old Version,' a film by Radha Blank.