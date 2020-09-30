Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp : How I Built This with Guy Raz Yelp founder Jeremy Stoppelman says his leadership team anticipated a "nuclear winter" after the pandemic hit. But as businesses start to re-open, and ad revenues on the site creep back up, Yelp is bringing back furloughed employees and adding Covid-conscious features to its listings. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.

Order the How I Built This book at:
https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp

Listen · 27:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/918845338/918924884" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp

How I Built Resilience: Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp

Listen · 27:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/918845338/918924884" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Yelp founder Jeremy Stoppelman says his leadership team anticipated a "nuclear winter" after the pandemic hit.

But as businesses start to re-open, and ad revenues on the site creep back up, Yelp is bringing back furloughed employees and adding Covid-conscious features to its listings.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.