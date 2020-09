Behind The Push To Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with Kevin Glogower, a Louisville, Ky., attorney representing a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case, about his client's request to release a recording of the proceedings.

Behind The Push To Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings NPR's Tonya Mosley talks with Kevin Glogower, a Louisville, Ky., attorney representing a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case, about his client's request to release a recording of the proceedings.