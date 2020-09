Extremism Watchers Raise Concerns Over Trump Failing To Condemn White Supremacists In Tuesday's debate, President Trump did not denounce white supremacists and gave fuel to at least one hate group. Extremism experts warn this will only add to an already volatile election season.

Audio will be available later today.