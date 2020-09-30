Trump's Tiny Taxes

One way to avoid paying taxes? Lose a ton of money. The tax code rewards your losses. And these losses are gifts that keep on giving, for years into the future. And even ... backwards into your past.

Today on the show: We dive into the part of the American tax code reportedly used by President Trump to get his tax bill down to nearly zero. We explore the history of why this practice exists, and how it evolved. It's a story about workarounds and toy wooden arrows, a seemingly shady Treasury Secretary ... and a little something called a "quickie" refund.

