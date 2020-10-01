Robot Proves To Be Worthy Adversary In The Sport Of Curling

Smithsonian Magazine reported last month on the success of a robot named Curly and its exhibition match against South Korean curlers. Curly won three of four games against its human competition.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. So is there nothing AI-powered robots can't do? Now they're coming for professional curling. This is the sport featured in the Winter Olympics, with the team sliding heavy stones across ice onto targets. In September, Smithsonian Magazine reported on the success of a robot named Curly and its exhibition match against actual South Korean curlers. Curly won three of four rounds against its human competition. You know what they say - first curling, then world domination. It's MORNING EDITION.

