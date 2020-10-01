It's Good Idea To Double-Check The Outfit Before Leaving Home

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, made it to City Hall before realizing she forgot to put on a skirt under her raincoat. The busy doc tweeted: "Yikes! Time for another break..."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. These days, it is perfectly acceptable to wear pajama pants while working from home. No, if you're about to ask me, don't. Anyway, it is generally assumed if you do have to run to the office, you'll put something over those pajama pants. Well, poor Dr. Vera Etches - she's Ottawa's medical officer of health. And after a very hectic morning, she made it all the way to city hall before realizing she forgot to put a skirt on under her raincoat. The busy doctor tweeted, yikes, time for another break. It's MORNING EDITION.

