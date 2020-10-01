#2040: Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Andy's car overheated in the desert. With no water on hand, his girlfriend convinced him to use the only liquid available. We're bordering on TMI here, so we'll just say that Andy is now worried about said liquid's acid causing corrosion. Elsewhere, Judy and her Volvo just moved from Los Angeles to Chicago. What does she need to do to winterize her car, and herself? Also, Christian's clutch problems are threatening his career in pizza delivery; Magica's husband dropped a razor blade in the airbag compartment and thinks it's not a big deal; and should Louella risk her safety and sanity by teaching her teenage daughters how to drive stick shift? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2040: Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures

This week on The Best of Car Talk, Andy's car overheated in the desert. With no water on hand, his girlfriend convinced him to use the only liquid available. We're bordering on TMI here, so we'll just say that Andy is now worried about said liquid's acid causing corrosion. Elsewhere, Judy and her Volvo just moved from Los Angeles to Chicago. What does she need to do to winterize her car, and herself? Also, Christian's clutch problems are threatening his career in pizza delivery; Magica's husband dropped a razor blade in the airbag compartment and thinks it's not a big deal; and should Louella risk her safety and sanity by teaching her teenage daughters how to drive stick shift? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.