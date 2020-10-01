Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Jennifer Neundorfer of January Ventures : How I Built This with Guy Raz January Ventures is an investment firm that is trying to address the unique challenges and biases faced by entrepreneurs often under-represented in business, including women and people of color. The firm's co-founder and managing partner Jennifer Neundorfer says that despite more attention in the recent months, great ideas from these diverse groups have always been there. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.

Jennifer Neundorfer is co-founder and managing partner at January Ventures.
