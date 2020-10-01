Election Day...Election Week...Election Month?

Start with an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.

Add one vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Fold in 13 battleground states.

And garnish with a president who won't commit to accepting the results.

We just offered you the recipe for a historically chaotic presidential election.

Only 22% of Americans believe the election will be "free and fair," according to a recent YahooNews/YouGov poll. And everything could get even more chaotic in the days and weeks after the election if we still don't know who won.

Elections experts Jeffrey Rosen, Benjamin L. Ginsberg, and Liz Goodwin join us to help navigate all the possible twists and turns of what could happen after Election Day.

