Joel Kim Booster On Religion, Identity, and Coming Out

Enlarge this image toggle caption Taylor Miller /Taylor Miller Photography Taylor Miller /Taylor Miller Photography

You might recognize comedian, actor, and writer Joel Kim Booster from his Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents special, or his appearances in shows like Search Party or Shrill.

In honor of Coming Out Day this weekend, Sam talks to Kim Booster about his experience coming out to his evangelical Christian family. Kim Booster had been born in South Korea and later adopted into his all-white family in an all-white town. As Kim Booster grew up in his family's religious household, he struggled to come to terms with his sexual orientation.

Kim Booster — who was named one of Vulture's '20 Comedians You Should and Will Know' in 2017 — often jokes about his upbringing in his comedy sets: "I fully knew I was gay before I knew I was Asian."

He also talks to Sam about coming to terms with his identity and finding community outside of church.

This week 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by week by Anjuli Sastry, Jinae West and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.