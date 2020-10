American And United Airlines Announce Layoffs As Federal Payroll Support Runs Out Tens of thousands of flight attendants, airplane mechanics and agents are awaiting critical aid from Congress. NPR discusses how the airlines could regroup and what recovery will look like for them.

American And United Airlines Announce Layoffs As Federal Payroll Support Runs Out Business American And United Airlines Announce Layoffs As Federal Payroll Support Runs Out American And United Airlines Announce Layoffs As Federal Payroll Support Runs Out Audio will be available later today. Tens of thousands of flight attendants, airplane mechanics and agents are awaiting critical aid from Congress. NPR discusses how the airlines could regroup and what recovery will look like for them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor