Trump Adviser Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Hope Hicks, the longtime Trump ally and former White House communications director, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple news reports. Hicks is considered close to the president and traveled with him on Air Force One both to Tuesday night's debate and to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Hicks is the latest in the White House orbit known publicly to have contracted COVID-19.

For months, President Trump has downplayed the severity of the virus and contradicted medical professionals on the importance of wearing masks. At recent rallies, large crowds have gathered, with many in the audience opting against wearing the widely recommended face masks.

Trump himself is rarely seen wearing a mask in public, citing the frequency of COVID-19 testing for both himself and his staff.

So far, more than 200,000 Americans have died of the virus. Globally, coronavirus has been responsible for more than 1 million deaths.