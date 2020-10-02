Bomba Estéreo's Simón Mejía Picks His 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, we asked Simón Mejía to share his favorites. Mejía — best known as bassist and founder of one of our favorite bands from Colombia, Bomba Estéreo — recently released a solo album entitled Mirla under the moniker Monte. It's a collection of music and sounds documenting, and inspired by, nature. Mejía's curated Tiny Desk playlist takes a slightly more varied approach, as you'll soon see. —Maia Stern

• Cimafunk

"Cimafunk is one of my favorite new Latin artists. Very soulful and funky but with a lot of Caribbean elements. Like many Cuban artists, the band's rhythm section is amazing."

• Khruangbin

"Khruangbin's performance is amazing because it's super psychedelic rock, but with the simple Tiny Desk setup, it shows how versatile they are as a band. They don't need a huge setup to show their sound."

• Koffee

"Koffee has an amazing energy that is so well-captured in her Tiny Desk performance."

• Mac Miller

"I met Mac Miller through his Tiny Desk and ever since his passing it's become a common destination for me. I visit it every couple of weeks."

• Diego El Cigala

"Diego El Cigala's raw and visceral core is best understood and enjoyed in this show."