The News Roundup For October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

The president revealed his diagnosis in a tweet, hours after telling a Fox News audience that the "end of the pandemic is in sight."



His diagnosis has implications for the country and the presidential campaign just four weeks from Election Day.

And amid it all this week, the global COVID-19 death toll crept past one million. Plus, fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan left at least 100 people dead. And protests erupt in Venezuela over power cuts and water shortages.

Journalists Ayesha Rascoe, Jane Coaston and Shane Harris helped us understand the implications of the president's diagnosis, and other national headlines, while Nancy Youssef, Moisés Naím and Dan Diamond joined with us for international headlines.

