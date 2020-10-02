The Struggle For Working Mothers During The Pandemic

Enlarge this image toggle caption OLI SCARFF/Oli Scarff / Getty Images OLI SCARFF/Oli Scarff / Getty Images

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her career to the fight for gender equality even before her time on the Supreme Court. Early in her career, she challenged laws that discriminated on the basis of sex.

As a Supreme Court justice, she wrote the opinion striking down the men-only admissions policy of the Virginia Military Academy. Her dissent in a case involving pay discrimination in the workplace led to the enactment of Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.

But wage discrimination is deeply rooted in our legal system.

And the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted just how much work we still need to do. Some women fear the pandemic is pushing them back into traditional roles and further behind in careers they've spent years building.



1A National Correspondent Sasha-Ann Simons spoke with some mothers about their recent experience juggling work and family.

Then, we spoke with Nicole Mason and Dr. Kali Cyrus about how the deteriorating conditions for already-struggling working women during the pandemic and what we might expect to happen in the near future.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.