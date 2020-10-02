Accessibility links
Tracking The Coronavirus Cluster At The White House : 1A "I've spoken with five former residence staffers and they are losing sleep over this. They're concerned about the butlers in particular," journalist Kate Brower says about White House employees in close proximity to President Donald Trump, who has returned from the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tracking The Coronavirus Cluster At The White House

1A

U.S. President Donald Trump announces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

U.S. President Donald Trump announces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House isn't your average office. The people who walk through its doors make decisions that affect all of us.

And we're not just talking about the West Wing. A staff of 90 or so people work at White House residence. They're mostly Black and Latino and many of them are elderly. And unlike the politicos who come and go, they hold onto their jobs for decades.

Today on the show, we were joined by Angela Rasmussen, Olivia Troye, Olivia Nuzzi and Kate Andersen Brower to learn more about the staff who work in the President's inner and outer circle and what the outbreak at the White House means for them.

