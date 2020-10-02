Tracking The Coronavirus Cluster At The White House

The White House isn't your average office. The people who walk through its doors make decisions that affect all of us.

And we're not just talking about the West Wing. A staff of 90 or so people work at White House residence. They're mostly Black and Latino and many of them are elderly. And unlike the politicos who come and go, they hold onto their jobs for decades.

Today on the show, we were joined by Angela Rasmussen, Olivia Troye, Olivia Nuzzi and Kate Andersen Brower to learn more about the staff who work in the President's inner and outer circle and what the outbreak at the White House means for them.

