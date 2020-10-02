Power Player: Why James Baker Is The Man Who Ran Washington

If you ask its critics, Washington, D.C. is a city where ideas come to die.

But there was a time when the nation's capital got things done, politically speaking. An age for big and bold ideas. And for decades, the key to getting things done was one chief political wrangler. He's the subject of a comprehensive new account from the award-winning authors Susan Glasser and Peter Baker.

They've spent the past six years speaking to hundreds of sources to help them chronicle the life of James Baker. The result is their new book, "The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III."

We sat with Peter and Susan to learn more about their research and how Jim's life and legacy helped shape today's politics.

