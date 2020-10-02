Accessibility links
What Matters To Urban Suburban Voters : 1A Suburban women are a coveted voting demographic. They were key to President Donald Trump's win in 2016, and they're shaping up to be a pivotal demographic in this year's election too. But President Trump's version of the American suburb is largely pulled from the history books.

What Matters To Urban Suburban Voters

Although it appears President Trump's views about the 'burbs and suburban women haven't changed much — have any of these voters changed their minds about him? ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Half of all voters live in American suburbs. Some of the fiercest fights in this presidential campaign are taking place in these neighborhoods.

President Trump has directly targeted the 'burbs in his political messaging.

But the suburbs are complicated. While big cities trend more Democratic and rural areas trend more Republican, the modern suburb is a rich mix of political leanings.

As November nears, we're going beyond the picket fence and the traditional nuclear family to report on a range of different types of suburbs as we spend time with those who live there.

Today, 1A's National Correspondent Sasha-Ann Simons starts us off in Wheaton, Maryland on the outskirts of Washington, DC. Wheaton exemplifies the "urban suburb."

Then Dave Wasserman joined us to talk about the latest polling on suburban voters, and what it might mean for the election.

